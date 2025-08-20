Raiders Continuing to Emphasize Key Trait in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are at the back end of their training camp. That means that the season is almost here for the Silver and Black. There has been a lot of excitement from the players, coaches, and Raider Nation about the upcoming season. The Raiders had a lot of moving pieces this offseason from top to bottom, and they want to get off to the fast start that they have not been able to in the last few seasons.
The new Raiders head coach has brought a whole new element to the team, and it is starting to come together as the Raiders are almost ready to kick off the 2025 season and the first one under Carroll. Carroll and general manager John Spytek have put together a ready good roster that the coaches have been pleased with as well. That is something the Raiders will take into the season with full confidence.
The Raiders are looking to be way better than they were a season ago. Carroll is not slowing down for anyone, and he wants to get the winning down right away. This is not a team that is looking to rebuild with Carroll as their head coach. Carroll has made the message clear, and if you do not like it, you will not be playing for the Raiders. We are seeing a different Raiders team this season.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the latest Raiders training camp practice on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Getting Physical
"Let us talk about practice. I did not expect it to be as physical as it was," said Carpenter. "I am going to be very frank, last week's camp I thought it would have been dialing down. I saw Elandon Roberts and he hit Sincere McCormick ... Jamal Adams had one on Ashton Jeanty.
"Those guys especially, the defensive side of things today, from the start of practice, those guys were physical. They are bringing the pain," said Carpenter. "I think that is what you are going to see. I think they put that on display in the second preseason game in the first and second quarters in terms of how physical they can be and how physical they plan to be.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.