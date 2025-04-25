Moments Ago: WATCH Carroll, Spytek Talk Raiders NFL Draft
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. After fielding one of the worst rushing attacks in the National Football League over the past two seasons, Las Vegas addressed a significant need.
John Spytek and Pete Carroll were brought in to help the Raiders turn things around. Drafting Jeanty is a significant step toward making that happen.
Carroll and Spytek spoke to the media after being selected in the first round. Here is a partial transcript of his remarks.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Q: Congratulations on being picked and seeing your dream come true. I'm just curious about what were you thinking? You mentioned in interviews the Raiders, but inside as it was coming, how excited were you about the potential of being a Raider?
Ashton Jeanty: "Just super, super duper excited, ecstatic. Just grateful for the opportunity, and thankful that they're willing to take a chance on me."
Q: You still have to dive into the playbook and everything, but just kind of from meeting with him and observing him from afar, what do you think about Chip Kelly's offense? Obviously, you saw what he did at Ohio State last year.
Jeanty: "Yeah, I think he does a great job at getting everybody involved. And obviously using those running backs in the run game. And so I'm excited to go into that offensive scheme, and I think they'll use me to the best of my abilities."
Q: You've already scored two touchdowns at Allegiant Stadium; maybe more are on the way. What have been your impressions of Las Vegas in your time here and your visit here, and why are you so proud to represent this valley?
Jeanty: "I mean, first of all, I've got to shout out Mark Davis, the owner, [John] Spytek, the GM, Coach Pete Carroll, Running Backs Coach [Deland] McCullough. But my impression of it has been great. It's a great city. There's a lot of history in the Raiders building, a lot of amazing players that went through there, a lot of winning, and championships. So, I'm excited to go over there and be a part of that."
