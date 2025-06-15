How Pete Carroll's Arrival Has Helped the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll is one of the most well-respected coaches in National Football League history. Adding Carroll to a historic franchise like the Raiders is a potent combination that is already paying off.
After years of struggling with head coaches with limited experience, Carroll comes in with experience and a proven history that speaks for itself. Carroll's success on both the college football and professional levels speaks for itself and has already begun to benefit the Raiders.
The Raiders' defense was ravaged in free agency, losing several starters early in the process. John Spytek and the Raiders responded by adding several veterans of their own in free agency to help compensate for the unit's many losses.
One of those signings was veteran safety Jeremy Chinn, who brings a unique skill set that Carrol and Raiders Defensive Coorindator Patrick Graham will surely be able to work with this upcoming season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Chinn noted how the Raiders' history and Carroll's arrival played a part in his decision to join the organization.
"Yeah, it's great. One, this organization and fan base is one of a kind. I experienced that a little bit when I went to Bakersfield, California for a signing, just seeing the fans there. Just the passion and how deeply rooted it is from Las Vegas to Oakland, all throughout the Bay Area. So, it's great, it's super special to be a part of now. I've always witnessed it from afar, but now being here, it's a blessing to be a part of,” Chinn said.
"I was really excited with for the opportunity to work with Coach [Pete] Carroll. He was someone when I was coming out of college, I kind of thought maybe I was going to go to Seattle and kind of have a certain role there and be able to play under Coach Carroll. But obviously, paths go different ways, and I'm grateful for the path that I had and the path that I've taken. But having this opportunity now and being able to talk to him during that process, I mean, it was kind of a no-brainer for me."
