A Growing Force on the Las Vegas Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' front office has gone to great lengths over the past few seasons to try to fix things on the offensive side of the ball. While the Raiders' offense appears to have improved on paper, it remains to be seen whether this improvement will translate to the field or even in full uniform.
Still, there is plenty of reason to be excited about the direction of the Raiders. Specifically, there is plenty of reason to be excited about the Raiders' offense after multiple seasons of dismal play from the unit.
Following the completion of minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll addressed the team's offensive line and how the unit is coming along. Carroll noted the experience of veteran tackle Kolton Miller and how productive a camp second-year tackle D.J. Glaze had.
"We have good leadership. It was great to get Kolton [Miller] out there and be part of it. Saw a lot out of D.J. Glaze. I thought he'd had a really, really good offseason with us. He looks like he's ready to go. He’s a second-year guy, and guys go from year one to year two, and they have the ability to make a big jump, because they're through the rookie haze, and he's shown that. So, it looks like a good, solid group. It’s very competitive, and we feel like we have some depth, and going into camp is really when we'll know what's happening.
Following minicamp, the second-year offensive lineman noted how this season's minicamp was much different from it was during his rookie season last year. Glaze entered last offseason expecting to see the field potentially, but he quickly earned one of the team's starting tackle positions.
"It is a lot different, really. Everything just slowed down. Coming in as a rookie, you do not really know what to expect. Then, this year, I kind of knew what to expect because I had been through it once already. It slowed down; it feels a lot different. Now, I am just trying to bring the rookies along. It is definitely a little different than last season," Glaze said.
The Raiders hope their offensive line continues trending in the right direction with training camp on the horizon. Las Vegas needs the unit to perform well this season to help Chip Kelly's offense run as smoothly as possible.
