Weaknesses in AFC West Teams that Raiders Could Expose
The Las Vegas Raiders play in what could be the toughest division in the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos all made the postseason in 2024, while the Raiders watched from home for the third straight season.
Ownership knew they did not want this to happen again, so they brought in Pete Carroll, a proven winner, as head coach, and John Spytek, who came from a perennial division winner, as general manager.
The Raiders hope the moves they made this offseason, including acquiring quarterback Geno Smith and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round, make them a more competitive team.
The AFC West has three good teams, but none are invincible by any stretch. Each team has a weakness that the Raiders can attack to stay competitive with their rivals.
But what are they? Let’s break down the places the Raiders may have an advantage over each opponent.
Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive Line - The thing that killed the Chiefs in the Super Bowl got better, but how much better?
Kansas City added Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons to the offensive line this offseason, but Moore has never played more than 271 snaps in his career (per Pro Football Focus), and Simmons is a rookie coming off a major injury.
The Raiders are getting Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce back, which should help the Raiders pressure a Chiefs offensive line that has struggled for the last two seasons.
Denver Broncos: Lack of Skill Position Players - The Broncos have their franchise quarterback and one of the best offensive lines in football, but they lack many great weapons around Bo Nix.
Courtland Sutton is one of the most underrated receivers in football, but he lacks significant support around him. Devaughn Vele emerged as an impressive seventh-round rookie last season, but can he replicate that production?
Denver will also lean on free-agent signing Evan Engram and third-round rookie Pat Bryant to help Nix. What are they getting in Marvin Mims Jr. or Troy Franklin?
One could say Nix’s supporting cast is not ideal.
Los Angeles Chargers: Interior Defensive Line - For a team that just drafted a running back and will run the football often, the Raiders will enjoy playing the Chargers.
Los Angeles has a few talented players on the interior, like Teair Tart and Otito Ogbonnia, but only Tart had a PFF run-defense grade over 70 last season.
Don’t expect the Chargers to consistently push the pocket on the interior or stop the run, allowing the Raiders to run the ball at will.
