Blistering Truth Delivered On Raiders' Head Coaching Position

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. However, after years of subpar play, the narrative surrounding the Silver and Black has been far from positive. After finishing last season 4-13, the Raiders' front office made a slew of coaching and roster changes.

Those changes led to reasonable expectations of improvement. Through 14 games, not only did the Raiders not improve, they have taken steps back. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll was hired to help move the franchise forward, but has been unable to.

Carroll is proof that the Raiders' head coaching position is unlike any other in the National Football League.

Blistering Outlook

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently ranked the most likely head coaching positions available this offseason. Barnwell considered many things, as any potential head coaching candidate would. Barnwell ranked the Raiders' head coaching position as the least desirable of them all.

"I was optimistic about the gambit of adding Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, and Geno Smith this offseason, but Kelly has already been fired, Smith has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this year, and Carroll has been unable to stamp any sort of competence on one of the league's worst teams," Barnwell said.

"The problem is that there's just so much work to be done. The team's two best players, Kolton Millerand Maxx Crosby, were drafted in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The only regulars left from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 drafts are Malcolm Koonce (who will be a free agent after the year) and Dylan Parham(who might be one of the worst starters in the league at guard). The only starter from 2023 might be speedsterTre Tucker, as Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer and Byron Young have disappointed."

Barnwell did not stop there. He also noted that the realistic timeline for the Raiders to be able to turn things around is longer than most, especially what Raiders owner Mark Davis appears to have the patience for. It is a fair assessment from Barnwell but, with the right moves, anything is possible.

The Chicago Bears finished 5-13 last season and are near the top of their division this season. Obviously, Chicago has a much better roster overall, but they went from five wins last season to likely winning 10 or more games this season.

The Raiders do not need to win 10 games next season; they just need progress, and that is not impossible. Still, Barnwell is far from optimistic about the Raiders' future.

"The only way the Raiders are going to turn things around is by hiring the right coach and the right talent evaluator and letting them spend years fixing the roster. This organization needs to stack drafts before it can credibly compete in the long term with the Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs, let alone the rest of the AFC," Barnwell said.

"Davis has shown little aptitude for hiring those people and little patience in letting them work, which makes this a difficult opportunity to recommend."

