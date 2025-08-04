Raiders' HC Pete Carroll on Coaching Philosophy
Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll will do his best to get the Raiders franchise and team back to their winning ways. That is one of the biggest reasons we were brought in this offseason. Carroll has a great track record when it comes to helping turn things around for struggling teams. Carroll is also a great leader both on and off the field, his and is veteran presence is like no other.
Carroll wants to win right away and does not want to wait a year or two to start doing it. He made that clear when he got hired by the Silver and Black. Carroll made it more clear by all the moves he made with the Raiders this offseason to put the team in the best possible position to be successful this season. The Raiders have a lot way to go, but if there is one head coach that can turn things around for the Raiders organization, it is Carroll.
Former players have talked about the way that Carroll has a great way of leading his teams. His philosophy of coaching is one like no other, and that is why he has had a successful coaching career. Carroll coaches sometimes differently from others, but he also coaches at times similarly to other great and legendary coaches. It is something special to see, and it is going a long way.
That is why Carroll is still a head coach and why the Raiders wanted him.
"We are trying to celebrate the individual with extraordinary commitment to practice, practice is everything to us," said Pete Carroll. "We work our guys a** off. They work hard, they work fast, they compete, they battle every day, but they are having a good time doing it because they know they are supporting and celebrating who they are and empowering them to find their very best, that is the other part of the spectrum."
"[Gregg] Popovich is in the middle somewhere. And Phil Jackson is more is a little bit more. Then Bobby Knight is way on the other side. It is interesting that the theoretical way does not trust people because they are afraid that their own personal things are going to get in your way and they are going to respond out of the norm, and they cannot count on you. That is how you control big groups, but that is not the way we think anymore.
