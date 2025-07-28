Raiders Defensive Player Getting Notice By HC Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders want to get better next season on the defensive side of the ball. The key concern for the Raiders is that they are entering the season with a significant number of new players on the defensive side of the ball. They also have a lot of young talent that they will play on the defensive side of the ball. The Silver and Black will have all their players ready, and they will put them in the best position to be successful next season.
The Silver and Black have one of the best defensive coordinators in the National Football League in Patrick Graham. Graham has done a great job of having the Raiders' young players ready to go in and have an impact when their number is called. We saw it last season when Graham had to navigate through all the injuries that the Raiders went through on the defensive side of the ball. He called upon young players, and they looked good out there.
Now Graham will look to do the same this season, but now he will have a whole offseason and training camp to get these new players and young players up to speed with all the new things they need to learn and how to work in Graham's defense.
One young player who is making a mark already in training camp is defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. Laulu plays defensive tackle, and that is going to be an important position for the Raiders next season. In that position, they need a lot of players to step up, and they are going to look at Laulu all training camp long if he is the next man up for the Silver and Black on the defensive line.
"Jonah has not done anything but the right stuff so far," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. " He has been on it. I found him watching a film from last season, even before we got back together and all that. I thought I saw some really good traits about him. And so, I have been kind of in his corner the whole time pushing him to be one of the front line of this thing."
"So far, he has shown us the flexibility to play different spots, which is good. He is playing really hard. He is playing really smart, and he is making a bid for us, so it is exciting."
