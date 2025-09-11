3 Key Challenges Facing Raiders as Battle with Chargers Looms
The Las Vegas Raiders have improved in more ways big and small. They look to continue doing so with a solid test coming their way on Monday night.
Raiders' Hard Work Summed Up
The Raiders continue to work on every aspect of the game, as doing so has already led to an extra opportunity for points on the field. This was especially the case right before halftime against the New England Patriots.
The Raiders were able to quickly stop the clock and get a field goal attempt before halftime. Although Las Vegas did not make the field goal, the ability to quickly stop the clock to get the attempt was proof of progress for the Silver and Black.
It was one of the many successful things the Raiders did on Sunday that likely would not have happened last season.
"We've been working really hard at that. You guys don't see that in practice. We do a lot of that in walk thru. But we worked really hard at that. That felt very normal. That was just like how we do it. And unfortunately, what was it, 58 or something? So, we’d like to get another six or eight yards out of that thing. That's a very difficult attempt, but the way they handled it was really well done, yeah, and I'm proud that we've worked hard to get there. We were working on this stuff all the way back in the springtime. So, that was very normal for him."
The Raiders now turn their attention to a formidable Chargers team that just beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
During training camp, Carroll explained his feelings toward facing the well-respected coaches around the AFC West, including Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers swept the Raiders last season, but Monday will be their first look at the new Raiders.
"I think it's great. If you're going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams. You have to beat them, and so if this division is loaded with that, then that's what's going to make us what we are. And going against Andy [Reid] and Sean [Payton] and Jimmy [Jim Harbaugh] down there, it couldn't be any more challenging because these guys are terrific football coaches, and they're going to have a complete team,"
"They're going to bring their kicking game, they're going to bring their run game, they're going to bring their defense, and then they're going to know how to highlight their special players. I mean, that's what this league, really, I think dictates. I got to get my act together. I got to play up to those guys."
Monday night is the first chance for the new-look Raiders to make noise in the AFC West for the first time in a while.
