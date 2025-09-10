Biggest Reason Why Raiders Are on the Rise
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0 and have reason to be optimistic heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rising Raiders
Diante Lee of The Ringer Lee ranked every team in the league following the first week of games. He ranked the Raiders as the 23rd-best team in the league.
"When’s the last time the Raiders had above-average quarterback play? Young Derek Carr a decade ago? For Las Vegas to open the season with a road win in New England against a comparable AFC opponent bodes well for this team’s outlook. New quarterback Geno Smith shouldered the load when his run game wasn’t much help," Lee said.
"Las Vegas needs to clean up its pass protection and run game, because Smith can’t be asked to be the hero every week. But this Week 1 performance from Smith, in particular, makes me optimistic about the Raiders in the coming weeks."
Smith had a impressive debut with the Raiders. Although Carroll does not believe it was a statement game for Smith, it was for the Raiders. The win over the Patriots was a total team effort.
"I mean, that's how we want to play football. We want to make sure that we make the right reads. I want to make sure that I'm making the right decisions and getting the ball into the hands of the play makers. We got a lot of great players, and that's something we can take advantage of. So, I'm going to spread the ball around, if need be, but I'm going to find the open guy first and foremost."
Carroll noted how critical it was for the Raiders to not only win, but do so while battling through adversity. An early turnover and a halftime deficit were no match for the Raiders, who showed a resiliency that was not there last season.
Sunday's win was a testament to the many changes the Raiders mad during the offseason. Following the game, Carroll noted how the Raiders worked in unison to win on Sunday.
"Really important first day for us to get off and come from behind and win the game in the second half and believe the whole way through that we were going to find a way. Defense did a tremendous job in the second half to hold them down, getting off the field on the third downs and all of that, just playing tough as heck. And, really excited for our guys," Carroll said.
