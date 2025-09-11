1 Way Raiders Are Still Getting Massively Disrespected
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid opportunity in front of them on Monday Night Football.
Where the Raiders Stand
The Raiders are 1-0 with a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. They hope Geno Smith can have another productive game under center, with weather not being an issue.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team heading into Week 2. Valentine ranked the Raiders as the 22nd-best team in the National Football League. The Raiders have a few things they must clean up before facing the Los Angeles Chargers.
"This iteration of the Raiders already feels different with Pete Carroll as the head coach and Geno Smith at quarterback. Smith earned an 83.8 PFF overall grade in his first game with the franchise, completing 70.6% of his passes for 362 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead Las Vegas to a 20-13 Week 1 win against the Patriots. The road to the playoffs will be tough in the AFC West, but this team could have the talent to surprise," Valentine said.
The Raiders' first game of the season may have been a sign of things to come. However, Monday night will be a significant test. After making the playoffs last season, the Chargers appear to be one of the best teams in the league again this season. Las Vegas will have its work cut out on Monday.
The Raiders' matchup with the Chargers is their first chance to secure a notable win this season. A win over the Chargers would put the Raiders atop the AFC West with plenty of season still left to go. A win would also go a long way in confirming the moves Las Vegas made over the past few months.
Monday is also the Raiders' first home game under Carroll. Last season, the Raiders' first home game was a loss to a Carolina Panthers team starting their backup quarterback. Last season, the loss in the home opener was a turning point in the season. A win could be a turning point this season.
It is early but the Raiders have the potential to get out to a hot start. A 2-0 start to the season would give the Raiders a little room for error moving forward. Most importantly, a 2-0 start could be a step closer to a potential playoff berth.
