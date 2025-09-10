Analyzing Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades from Raiders' First Win
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0 after beating the New England Patriots on Sunday. There were several interesting aspects of the game.
The Raiders seem to have figured out the group of players they are most comfortable with on both sides of the ball. We take a look at the team's snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades.
Raiders' Offensive Snap Counts vs. Patriots(out of 63)
- OL DJ Glaze 63
- OL Dylan Parham 63
- OL Jackson Powers-Johnson 63
- OL Jordan Meredith 63
- OL Kolton Miller 63
- WR Jakobi Meyers 59
- WR Tre Tucker 57
- RB Ashton Jeanty 54
- TE Michael Mayer 40
- WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. 38
- TE Brock Bowers 32
- TE Ian Thomas 20
- RB Zamir White 9
- WR Jack Bech 4
- WR Alex Bachman 2
Las Vegas snap counts confirm they have solidified their offensive line, and that there is unquestionably a role in the offense for Tre Tucker. The snap counts also confirm the Raiders are deep at wide receiver and tight end with Alex Bachman and Ian Thomas, respectively, seeing the field.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense (min. 20 snaps)
- Geno Smith 83.8
- Michael Mayer 83.1
- Brock Bowers 77.1
- Jakobi Meyers 74.7
- Kolton Miller 70.9
The Raiders' offense played well against the Patriots, especially considering the weather. Las Vegas' top performers are the players most would expect the Raiders need to play well to win on any given Sunday.
Raiders Defensive Snap Counts vs. Patriots (out of 71)
- CB Eric Stokes 71
- CB Kyu Blu Kelly 71
- S Jeremy Chinn 71
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao 71
- DL Maxx Crosby 71
- LB Germaine Pratt 65
- DL Adam Butler 61
- DL Thomas Booker 42
- DL Tyree Wilson 38
- DL Malcolm Koonce 32
- DL Jonah Laulu 29
- CB Darnay Holmes 26
- LB Jamal Adams 25
- LB Tommy Eichenberg 14
- LB Elandon Roberts 11
- DL Tonka Hemingway 11
- S Terrell Edmunds 1
The Raiders' defensive snap counts were about as expected. Las Vegas' front four are all but set with Crosby, Butler, Booker, Koonce and Wilson. Several of those players can play multiple positions, making it difficult for reserve defensive linemen to get very many plays.
Las Vegas' defensive snap counts point toward a deep interior defensive line making life a little easier for a defensive backfield still putting the pieces together.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
- Jamal Adams 90.9
- Maxx Crosby 74.9
- Germaine Pratt 74.6
- Jeremy Chinn 69.6
- Devin White 67.3
The Raiders' defensive grades are reflective of the Raiders' coaching staff's confidence in the unit. Some parts of the Raiders' defense is stronger than the others. Las Vegas' grades align with that, as three of the top grades were earned by linebackers.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg technically had the fourth-highest grade of any defender but was left off of this top five list, as he only registered 14 snap, six fewer than the 20 snap minimum. Still, Carroll has repeatedly expressed confidence in the team's linebackers, their grades confirm his sentiments.
Overall, the grades could have been higher, but it would be hard to ask for better results than the Raiders' defense produced on Sunday. It became clear after halftime that the Patriots were going to have a hard time scoring a touchdown, thanks to a feisty Raiders defense.
