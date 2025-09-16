Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders had a positive start to the season after beating the New England Patriots on the road in Week 1. They will now face the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Monday Night Football, as both teams look to move to 2-0 on the season.
Raiders' Confidence is High
Last season, the Chargers beat the Raiders twice and did so convincingly both times. The Chargers were one of three AFC West teams to make the playoffs last season, with the Raiders being the odd man out in the division.
Still, an offseason filled with change and a Week 1 game that brought them closer together could spark a win at home against Lost Angeles. Before practice this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke about the team's growing confidence.
"I think that's a really good observation, because that's what I observed. And so funny, I think that was a good thought. We played really solid throughout the whole game. We were right in it, mentality-wise, competitively, situations, communications, we were poised. And for a first-time team coming out and taking their first shot, and the starters are playing the whole game, you had to find out. And it was a really good first step, a really good first step for us,” Carroll said.
“And there's so many areas to get better and to improve on, but that mentality that they carried into the game and carried throughout the game. Remember, I made comments after the Seattle game that we stayed connected to the next one, and then we stayed connected, and it carried over, and we were better yesterday than we were at any point in any of the preseason games.
“So, they do feel good. They do feel good about it, and they know that they can play, and they know that we've got guys that can make big plays and make big hits and come through and make big catches and runs and the QB's going to do what he's been doing, all of that. That has to come to light, and yesterday was really valuable for us in that regard."
