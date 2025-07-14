Predicting Random Raiders' Individual Milestones
The Las Vegas Raiders are a tough team to get a grip on heading into the 2025 season.
No one knows how good or bad they will be, but due to their tough division, many expect the Raiders to finish last in the AFC West again and not make much noise in the playoff picture.
However, bringing in a coach like Pete Carroll, who knows how to win, and adding Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty to this offense could matter more than fans and experts realize.
The Raiders have several talented individual players; some could earn some interesting accolades this season.
Let’s break down three players who could reach some unique milestones this year.
Defensive end Malcolm Koonce: 10 sacks - This had a chance to become reality, had Koonce not missed the entire 2024 season due to injury.
Koonce finished his 2023 season strong, totaling eight sacks after a torrid second half of the year. It is reasonable to think he can hit double-digit sacks with a fully healthy season.
The Raiders have long sought a consistent pass-rush presence across from Maxx Crosby. With Koonce back in the mix, there is a chance he will become that player and have a monster season rushing the passer.
Jeremy Chinn: Five sacks, five interceptions - Only a few defenders in NFL history have reached these numbers, so Chinn would have to have a legendary season.
Only nine players in NFL history have ever totaled these numbers, with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard totaling five sacks and five interceptions in 2019. The last safety to do it was Rodney Harrison in 2000.
Chinn is a versatile safety who also has a linebacker skill set, and the Raiders will use him all over the field, so it is not crazy to think he could pull something like this off.
Jakobi Meyers: A career-high in yards per catch - After the best statistical season of his NFL career, Meyers will top it in 2025.
Meyers hit 1,000 yards for the first time in his career on 11.8 yards per reception. He had 13.8 YPR in 2019 but on just 26 receptions.
Besides that, his career-high in YPR is 12.4 in 2020, which he can easily surpass this season with a better offensive scheme and a more consistent quarterback.
