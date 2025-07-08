Head Coach Pete Carroll Has the Raiders Believing
There is a new feeling in Las Vegas this offseason. One that they have not had in a long time. That feeling of believing they can have a successful upcoming season. The Raiders have made a lot of different changes that they had to make, which will give them the best chance to be successful next season. It is going to have to translate to wins next season if they want to be respected.
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new man in charge of the team next season. The Raiders needed this move to have a chance to seriously be competitive in the division next season and to give the fans something they can truly believe in next season.
The Raiders will now turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
And Carroll is the right man for the job because he has proven to be able to turn things around for struggling teams. He has done it at the college level and the NFL level. Carroll is going to know how to handle the ups and downs of this team and how to get them going every single week, and not come out flat. This Raider team will be ready to come out and play hard every single week.
Carroll gives the Raiders a good feeling of belief as well, heading into the 2025 season. Carroll is a great head coach and knows what to give his team when they are winning or going through a rough stretch. Carroll likes to know his players on and off the field, and if they need another, they can come to him and ask for advice. On the football field, he shares his experiences to better his players.
"You can't have a great team without great teammates," Carroll said. "There's a whole building process to getting that done, and part of that is taking part in whatever we ask them to do, as wild as it may be or nuts as they may think it is."
