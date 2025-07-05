Raiders' Pete Carroll Will Trust His Coordinators
NFL coaching staffs can be constructed in a multitude of ways.
Some teams opt for the offensive-minded, play-calling wizard head coach, while others choose the defensive-minded, CEO type coach.
Both these methods and many others have succeeded for various teams. The Las Vegas Raiders have a unique situation.
Pete Carroll has a defensive background but understands how to operate his offenses – even if that means letting someone else do all the work.
Whether it was Darrell Bevell’s high-level run games or Brian Schottenheimer’s work with Russell Wilson in Seattle, Carroll trusted that his coaches knew what they were doing.
He will do the same in Las Vegas, as Chip Kelly takes over as his offensive coordinator.
Kelly and Carroll are quite familiar with each other, as they briefly crossed paths when Kelly was at Oregon and Carroll was at USC. Oregon won their only match-up in 2009, 47-20.
They crossed paths in the NFL, too, but Kelly was not long for the NFL. He eventually made his way to Ohio State as the Buckeyes’ OC, leading an explosive offense that captured a national championship.
Kelly is well-versed as an offensive mind, and Carroll knows that. He will allow Kelly to implement his scheme and call plays, looking to put the best version of the Raiders’ offense on the field.
The same goes for the defense, as Patrick Graham returns as the defensive coordinator. Graham has survived as the Raiders’ DC in the last three seasons, despite head coaching turnover and job opportunities elsewhere.
While Carroll would like input on the defense, he trusts in Graham. Otherwise, he would not have brought him back.
Graham has been one of the most underrated coaches in the NFL in his career, improving units at every stop. He has done an admirable job with this Raiders group that does not feature too many household names.
Collaboration among coaching staff is important, and Carroll will allow his coordinators to give input. He believes in their pedigree, which will lead to a more synergized staff.
The Raiders are trying to bust out of a three-year slump and return to the postseason. Carroll giving his staff the autonomy to do their jobs is one way they will get there.
