Raiders' Top Target Compared to Pete Carroll Seahawks Star
The Las Vegas Raiders are projected to take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a player many believe to be the best running back prospect to come out in the draft since Saquon Barkley in 2018.
Head coach Pete Carroll is known for establishing the run and featuring strong running backs, whether that be Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks or his USC tenure and Reggie Bush, a Heisman Trophy winner.
Jeanty just garnered a comparison to the former by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, who wrote that the Broncos star was a "shorter" Lynch.
"While he was never a true home-run threat in the NFL, at Cal, Marshawn Lynch busted long runs with good regularity, just like we've seen Ashton Jeanty do at Boise State," wrote Trapasso. "And of course, Lynch was always destructive upon contact with incredible balance after being hit and supremely strong legs to accumulate extra yardage with defenders hanging on him. Those are the same vibes I get with Jeanty, and like Lynch, Jeanty routinely finds holes in traffic between the tackles and can excel in a zone or power scheme."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.