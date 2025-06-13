WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV--The Las Vegas Raiders hired Head Coach Pete Carroll to help usher in a new era of Raiders football. The legendary coach has already gotten started on turning things around in Las Vegas.
Following minicamp, Carroll addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' defensive lineman Tyree Wilson spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: Your feet were visibly different in this minicamp, even from where you ended last year. Is that something you spent a lot of time working on the off season?
Wilson: "Yeah, feet work and just everything. Core, feet work, and just having a lower center of gravity. I missed a lot of plays, sacks, tackles, and I'm always falling on the ground. So that was a big focus in off season."
Q: Can you talk about the development and relationship you have with Maxx Crosby in year three. It just looks like, after a lot of reps he's talking to you a lot, depending on you coming into this season.
Wilson: "Man, me and Maxx [Crosby], I feel like the bond starts in practice. If we're doing a look, I always go with Maxx. I try to give him the best look. He tries to give me the best look. What they say, iron sharpens iron. He's always going to critique me, he's been the game long. He been successful. So I always ask him, hey, he's like, oh, you can do this better. So I'll go back and do the rep, then he'll tell me good job. And just every day, trying to build and try to idolize what we has established at the Raiders."
Q: We got to see his interception today and the celebration you guys had as a defense.
Wilson: "Man, the crazy thing, if y'all was watching individual, we were working on that drill. Practice is reality, so when you practice something, he's always special, he's always batting it down. And we worked it today, and he had to pick for a touchdown."
Q: When you have a guy like Devin White come in, he's won a Super Bowl, very successful. It's important to bring guys like that into this organization to kind of show the way of what the biggest success is.
Wilson: "Man, I knew Devin [White] a little bit before he got here, but him as a teammate is way different. He always has the energy. He knows a lot of ball. He helps tell us what to expect at the front. So I feel like that's a great dude to bring in the organization."
