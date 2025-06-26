The Raiders' Most Pressing Question Heading into the 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason determined to be a more respectable front office and team this upcoming season. Las Vegas had several issues that needed to be addressed, and for the most part, they have addressed them.
However, it is nearly impossible to have an above average set of players at every position in the National Football League. Although the Raiders have improved at quarterback and running back, among other positions, they still have questions elsewhere.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently listed one pressing question that remains for every team in the league. The Raiders' most pressing concern is no secret, as their group of cornerbacks is questionable at best.
"Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones are no longer on the Las Vegas Raiders. Eric Stokes and Darien Porter figure to take their places in the starting secondary, but there’s no guarantee it’ll work right away," Infante said.
"Stokes struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his time in Green Bay. Porter had a tremendous 2024 with Iowa State, but he’s only been playing cornerback since 2022. There could be some bumps in the road for the duo, as physically gifted as they both are.
Following Organized Team Activities, Porter noted the excitement that has been noticable around the Raiders' offseason. After several additions on offense and defense that the Raiders believe will be beneficial, including Porter, the rookie cornerback is eager for what is ahead.
“Everyone's excited. There's a lot of juice going around. Everyone, yeah we made it to NFL, but now the thing is to stay here and make your mark here. So, everyone's flying around. Everyone's got really good energy. We've only been here for two days, but you're already starting to form those relationships that you can lean on those guys. So, I think it's really special and I think over this weekend we're going to keep growing," Porter said.
“I think it's awesome to have your head coach out there giving you that one-on-one, or with the other cornerbacks, giving you those kinds of tips with his gloves on. He's out there working on his press. So, it's funny, but I really appreciate it. And to see that kind of energy at rookie minicamp early in the process is awesome."
