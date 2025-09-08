3 Key Insights About Raiders From Their Victory Over Patriots
PROVIDENCE, RI.—The Las Vegas Raiders improved their record to 1-0 in the 2025 NFL season with a 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots yesterday.
This win was the most impressive performance by the Raiders since I began covering the team. After reviewing the game film to confirm our observations, I have identified three critical insights that should inspire all of Raider Nation.
Raiders Coaching is Elite
Pete Carroll, who is a sure Hall of Fame inductee, has a confident presence that attracts elite coaches to him. While he recognizes his role as the boss, he understands that the best leaders are also servants. His commitment to serving his team and staff is a significant advantage.
Chip Shots
The recruitment of Chip Kelly by Pete Carroll, who is arguably one of the greatest offensive minds in football, speaks volumes about Carroll's leadership and Kelly's attitude. Kelly called an almost flawless game, with the only hindrance to the Raiders' offense being their own failure to execute.
The Patriots appeared visibly frustrated by the Raiders' ability to move the ball, and despite Mike Vrabel's efforts to stop Ashton Jeanty, he was unable to contain the Raiders overall.
Geno Smith faced relentless blitzes, but Carroll's pupil and Kelly's weapon navigated through adversity with ease. The Raiders were on the offensive, and the Patriots' best defense was the mistakes made by the Silver and Black.
Everyone involved is enjoying the experience, and naturally, their players are having fun too.
Like a maestro leading a top-tier orchestra, Kelly's adjustments and ability to think several steps ahead helped propel the team to 20 points. For a franchise that had struggled to score, this felt like striking a West Texas oil gusher.
The Raiders are not yet an elite offensive team—not even close—but they are better, which is precisely what Carroll and Kelly want. Their focus is on improvement: compete, battle, scratch, and claw to be the best version of themselves by December, not in September.
The players have bought into this vision, and that is significant. They may not be a finished product, but they are indeed a team.
Patrick Graham is Better than Ever
Last year's Raiders were so severely beaten up that by the end of the season, Patrick Graham was holding his defense together with Scotch tape and Elmer's glue.
Despite the lack of respect from the ignorant, Graham's achievement of ranking the Raiders' defense in the middle of the pack was an epic success.
The brilliance of Pete Carroll shown again when Graham was essentially out the door.
Despite all of his hard work, the organization was viewed by many in the NFL as disrespecting Graham with a paltry salary not commiserate with all he had done.
Graham wasn't bitter, loved the players and the organization, but was ready to walk into the arms of a suitor who would value his work, at the level many in the NFL did.
Multiple teams were ready to pounce after he lost the Jacksonville Jaguars head job at the last second, but it was Pete Carroll, humble again, that convinced the defensive savant to stay.
It was Carroll who once again wasn't looking for credit, but was looking to win.
It was Carroll who loves the process of coaching football and building the winner as much as he loves the actual winning that inspired Graham.
The more they talked the more Carroll won Grahams heart.
Carroll's greatest strength is convinching every player, person, and coach that his vision of their limitless potential is the real barometer.
Why does that work with grown men? Becuase it isn't an act, he truly does believe it.
On Sunday Graham's halftime adjustments essentially shut the Patriots out, as the man from Yale didn't have to tell you he was one of the smartest defensive minds at any level in football, he showed you.
Loved by his players, Graham combines the toughness of the hardest man on the block with the innovative thinking of a mad scientist like Albert Einstein in his defensive lab. He embodies the father figure that these men revere, respect, and honor.
On the field that Bill Belichick once oversaw with Graham on his staff—it was Graham who demonstrated himself as the smartest defensive mind on the field. Not Belichick's other disciple who now leads the Patriots.
His ability to calmly share adjustments and expectations, despite losing their new Mike linebacker in Elandon Roberts and facing the one they never wanted to lose in Robert Spillane as a captain on the opposing team, was nothing short of clinical.
Carroll Shines Because His People Do
What we learned on Sunday is that the Raiders are not the most talented team in the NFL, and they will lose games. While I remain unconvinced that they can achieve double-digit wins, I do believe they will be the best-coached team in the league this year.
Years ago, Nick Saban said, "It is amazing that the more talented the players are, the better coach people think I am."
Critics of Carroll and his staff will shred them the next time the Silver and Black lose, most certainly to a team with better players, but not a better staff.
Carroll, Kelly, and Graham all deserved game balls on Sunday.
Like a shot of viagra for the Raider Nation soul, they demonstrated coaching. Raider Nation saw adjustments. Raider Nation saw holes in a roster covered up by excellent game planning.
For too long, this franchise has sought a quick fix. Like a person with an addiction on the corner, they miss the winning of the past and would do anything for a temporary high.
Not anymore. Mark Davis wants more.
Yesterday, the Raiders didn't win the Super Bowl; let's not fool ourselves. So what did we see?
Improvement.
Compete, compete, compete.
Every single day since Pete Carroll arrived in Las Vegas, he has preached those three words with the conviction of an old-school evangelical tent revivalist preacher.
When the Raiders were struggling and losing at the end of the second half on Sunday, not one player pouted. Not one coach bemoaned what he had on his side of the ball's roster.
Confidently, the team walked to the locker room. Each player understood that the coaches would make necessary adjustments, and the coaches trusted that the players would fulfill their roles like dedicated gladiators.
The Raiders know what their general wants, and he's going to get it.
It wasn't pretty, but for the first time in my six years covering this team, the Raiders didn't hope they'd win; they knew they'd win.
Compete, compete, compete.
All because Mark Davis asked a coach whose single most significant strength is a passion for the game he loves, to, come, Pete.
What were the three most significant insights we gained from the Raiders' 20-13 victory on Sunday?
Pete Carroll, Patrick Graham, and Chip Kelly are the right people to lead this organization each week.
They have the faith of their players.
It will not be easy, and it is not a one-year job, but it belongs to them. Finally, the Raider Nation can sleep soundly knowing who leads their team.
