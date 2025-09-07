WATCH: Pete Carroll Reviews Raiders' Win Over Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.-- The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to face the New England Patriots in the first game of the season. Las Vegas left victorious after an impressive win over a scrappy Patriots team. The Raiders are 1-0, and undoubtedly a better team than they were last season.
Pete Carroll appears to have the Raiders headed in the right direction. Carroll spoke after his first win as the Raiders' head coach.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following practice, Patrick Graham spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Preparing for this week, do you know anything about this Josh McDaniels guy running the offense in New England?
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: "Absolutely, he's one of the best competitors I've ever been around, one of the smartest coaches I've ever been around.
Understands all three facets of the game. Appreciative of him bringing me out here, when he brought me out here, and then the things I learned from him. He's a great football coach, better person. Has a great family and just happy to see him coaching again because, I mean, the guy can coach ball. He can coach ball."
Q: How different is Week 1 preparation when you don't have as much game film to go on with the personnel compared to maybe later on in the season?
Coach Graham: "It's different, but the biggest thing about our league is you got to know the people. So again, aside from a rookie, but even then, you got to look at his college tape and try to have an idea. They have the two guys over there on our defensive right; you just watch some of their college tape and some of the preseason just to get a feel for them, but it's about the people.
“They have the backs that are probably going to do certain jobs. You understand the quarterback watching tape there. So before we get into the scheme and everything each week, you got to talk about the people and try to anticipate how they're going to utilize those guys. So that part's similar. What exactly they're going to do, who knows, but the people are the people."
