The Only Area the Raiders Are Not Having Massive Struggles In
At 2-5, the Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of negatives that can be highlighted. Few things have gone the Raiders' way this season, after the season started with heightened expectations. Las Vegas has spent the first half of the season spinning it's wheels in the mud.
Some Good News
Las Vegas' defense has played well overall this season, especially when their offensive teammates play competent football. Even when the Raiders' offense does not play well, their defense usually plays well agaainst the run.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham recently explained how his unit does so.
"Well, if you're playing good run defense, and we're going to be challenged this week, so each week's different. It starts with toughness, and toughness meaning controlling the line of scrimmage like Coach [Pete Carroll] talks about. How do you control line of scrimmage? Pad level, playing with extension, then after that, now you start talking about how the guys are flowing to the ball in terms of the second level defenders, having the edge set,” Graham said.
“I know it's important, but until you get all that stuff right, then you talk about gap integrity so guys can play with anticipation, be downhill, trust the other players on the field. So, it's all that tied together, but all football teams are going to talk about toughness, so you got to be able to stop the run. So, that's where it comes down to."
During the Bye Week, Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard echoed a similar sentiment, noting how the Raiders mentally approach stopping the run.
"The run game starts with a mindset. Obviously, there are fundamentals and techniques involved in that. Pad level, hands above eyes, those types of things, but I am really happy with the penetration and disruption that we have created in the run game," Leonard said.
"Getting on the other side of the line of scrimmage, not getting washed, playing vertical. Setting vertical edges, using our hands, resetting the line of scrimmage —I always say that is pretty black-and-white. There is a white line; you are on this side or that side. So, the more we are on their side of the line of scrimmage, it starts there.
"Whether we are stunting, whether we are just playing technique, or whether we are running a pressure. Guys make plays for tackles for loss when they can anticipate what is about to happen. So, understanding how you are going to get blocked."
