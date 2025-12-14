What Raiders' Loss to the Eagles Confirmed for Pete Carroll

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.--The Las Vegas Raiders lost by 30 points to the Kansas City Chiefs and by 30 points to the Philadelphia Eagles. Both losses were proof of how far the Raiders are from competing against the league's best. They are far from doing so, to say the least, which is acceptable.

The truth about Las Vegas' roster has been no secret. Most did not expect the Raiders to beat the Eagles on Sunday. However, their deficiencies are glaring and seem to worsen by the week. Although the Raiders' roster is subpar and has had some setbacks, accountability is necessary.

Watch Carroll discuss below.

Last season, the Raiders lost 10 games in a row, including a first-time head coach, Antonio Pierce. The fact that Pierce was a first-time head coach did not absolve him from the rightful blame a head coach receives when a season spirals out of control.

Neither inexperience nor a slew of injuries got Pierce off the hook. Last season's 4-13 team was hung on Pierce's shoulders, regardless of how many legitimate reasons he had for why it went the way it did. This is not a call for Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll's job. He should be granted another season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

However, given the Raiders' subpar roster, accountability is required for the current state of the Team. After losing for the 12th time in 13 games, this team is worse than Pierce's Raiders, and it is not close. That team at least had a chance for more than the opening drive of games.

The Raiders have already held two coordinators accountable by firing former Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon and former Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly. While the special teams unit has improved, the offense still ranks at or near the bottom of the league in several metrics.

In the same way Carroll has held others accountable, he must keep his son and himself accountable. Las Vegas' offensive line allowed another four sacks on the day, adding to its league-leading total. It would have been worse if Kenny Pickett were any less mobile than he is.

This is also not a call for Offensive Line Coach Brennan Carroll's job, but after firing two coordinators and switching quarterbacks, the Raiders' offensive line has still struggled. With three games remaining in the season, it would do little good for Carroll to fire his son.

However, if Carroll remains the Raiders' head coach heading into next season, he must seriously consider helping his son find a job elsewhere, as it is clear he is not a good fit with this Raiders team. Regardless of what he does, this is and will always be Carroll's Raiders.

This season is as much on the legendary head coach as it is on anyone else.

