WATCH: Raiders LB Cody Lindenberg Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have a long list of linebackers looking to earn playing time this season. With how long and grueling the regular season will be, the Raiders will likely depend on several linebackers this upcoming season, including Cody Lindenberg.
Lindenberg spoke this weekend from camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Earlier in camp, Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On having camp in Las Vegas this year...
Meyers: "It's great, honestly. I mean, the family, the fans, that's a big bonus. And also, our resources. I feel like we have our set up and we don't feel like we are an away team, you know what I mean? Like we're home, getting better every day in front of the fans. So, it's a big family vibe here now."
On how the preseason will benefit the offense in learning Chip Kelly's scheme…
Meyers: "I mean, that's huge. It's a lot of new around here, a lot of players, a lot of new faces, new schemes. This preseason is going to be an opportunity to show what we can do and give us some momentum to carry on. So, I think we’re taking every game seriously, or I plan on taking every game seriously, for sure. And we're going to see where it goes."
On the difference between Chip Kelly's scheme compared to previous coordinators he’s played with...
Meyers: "Somewhere in the middle. It's definitely different. I wouldn't say it's – because football is football at the end of the day, you get into spots. But the way he gets into him is definitely different, how he likes to spread the field or condense the field. It's unique. But I enjoy a new opportunity because every time I get a new offense, it's just a little bit more I could add to my game, so it's cool."
On the importance of retaining the work that was done during OTAs and minicamp...
Meyers: "That was big. I thought we needed the OTAs. We went really hard at OTAs. We practiced full speed, 100 percent of the time. So, we needed that time to really get a jump start on the season and move us in the right direction."
