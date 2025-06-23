What Must Raiders' Carroll Do to Win COY?
Many Las Vegas Raiders fans are excited about what Pete Carroll could bring to the team as the head coach.
The Raiders’ first choice was Ben Johnson, and when that did not work out, they had to pivot. That pivot ended up being a Super Bowl champion with 180 wins in his coaching career.
Carroll is 73 years old, and there were questions about whether he still has the energy and passion for the game, but he has already shown that he has not missed a beat.
Many players have spoken about his energy still being as electric as ever. Now, it is up to Carroll to turn around a franchise that has been down on its luck for a few seasons.
Could Carroll win Coach of the Year if he has a good season? Let’s evaluate his case and see if it’s possible.
Carroll never won Coach of the Year as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, but he did win it in college during his time at USC, where he led the team to two national championships.
Kevin O’Connell is the most recent recipient of the award after leading the Minnesota Vikings to 14 wins and a Wild Card appearance, despite losing expected starter J.J. McCarthy before the season.
Carroll winning the award feels like an uphill battle. Jim Harbaugh led the Los Angeles Chargers to the playoffs in his first year back in the NFL, but still fell short of winning Coach of the Year.
Harbaugh feels like Carroll’s baseline for a case to win the award, winning double-digit games and making the postseason. Ironic, considering their extensive history of rivalry.
The Raiders also play in one of, if not the toughest, divisions in football. Winning multiple games over AFC West opponents and finding a way to reach the playoffs is another way Carroll can build a case for the award.
Las Vegas winning more than 10 games would be a significant turnaround, which embodies the spirit of the award. Doing so with only a few household names would also help.
It would be a great thing for Raiders football if Carroll ends up as a finalist for Coach of the Year. He has won in many places, and winning in Las Vegas would be another boost to his resume.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Pete Carroll.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.