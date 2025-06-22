Raiders' Pete Carroll Reflects on Leaving Retirement
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the offseason looking for a new head coach. But it could not last as a head coach. They wanted a head coach who could come in and help the franchise start turning things around. And there was a coach out there who fixed that and more head coaches who have a proven track record for winning and turning teams around. No matter where he goes, he wins.
That was Pete Carroll. However, the Raiders were unsure if Carroll wanted to return as a head coach in the National Football League. Carroll was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, but he left after that season. Carroll then sent last season away from the game of football and with his family. The Silver and Black went after Carroll, and they did get the answer they wanted.
Carroll took the job and now will lead the franchise on and off the field. The Raiders finally got the leader they have been looking for at the head coaching position. Carroll will also give the Raiders the stability they have been looking for at the head coaching position as well. Carroll was the right fit for the team and now wants to start winning games right away starting next season.
"I was not sure," said Carroll about coming back to the NFL on the Get Got Pod. "I did not know, I was not finished coaching in my mind. I did not know how that would come up again. I was anxious to kind of just see what would happen. And so, as the middle to the end of the season started rolling around, you know wheels start turning a little bit and I started making calls here and there, just to figure out what was going on."
"And there was a little bit of interest you know, college too. There was some stuff going on back and forth. And the more I got around it, the more I felt the passion growing. The way I would say it, I was in the pursuit of my passion. It has never been anything but fun. Fortunately, it worked out. You know, a couple of crazy things happened right around the end of it. But the Raiders thing when Tom [Brady] joined up, that really made a difference to me. That shifted my gears a little bit."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the Raiders and more for the 2025 season.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to see all of our content!