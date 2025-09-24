Week 3 Grades Show How Much the Raiders Changed
The Las Vegas Raiders had a Week 3 to forget. The Raiders went to the East Coast for the second time this season, but the result and much more did not go as planned. The Raiders from the start of their Week 3 game against the Commanders were outplayed.
Not just outplayed in one phase or two, but outplayed in all three phases in this ball game. It was something that the Raiders have not done all season. The defense was not there for the team, and the special teams were as bad as well.
For the Raiders offense, the offensive line did not do a good job of creating space for rookie starting running back Ashton Jeanty or giving veteran quarterback Geno Smith time to throw the ball and find his playmakers downfield. It was not a good showing overall, and it is something that this Raiders team is going to have to learn from and fast. If they do not fix it now, it is going to be another disappointing season for the Raiders and Raiders Nation.
Without an offensive line blocking well, you do not stand a chance in this league of winning a lot of games. This week is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do with their offensive line. They are going to have to see what they do at the right guard position. Are they going to start Alex Cappa or go back to Jackson Powers-Johnson? Many questions were asked about potentially seeing Powers-Johnson back at the center.
Head coach Pete Carroll seems certain that they are going to keep Powers-Johnson and at the right guard position and have no intentions of moving Jordan Meredith out of the center position. But either way, this unit has to give the team better play.
Week 3 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Commanders :
- Overall: 61.9
- Offense: 74.0
- Pass: 80.4
- PBLK: 50.2
- RECV: 80.6
- RUN: 59.9
- RBLK: 54.2
Defense vs Commanders
- Defense: 48.8
- RDEF: 45.3
- TACK: 46.7
- PRSH: 55.8
- COV: 57.5
- SPEC: 42.8
The biggest takeaway from the Raiders' PFF grades was the special teams at 42.8. That is something that cannot happen with this team. They will regroup and get ready for Week 4.
