Raiders Veteran Proving Raiders Made the Right Move
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason consisted of several changes on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.
Key Offseason Addition
Few position groups on the roster underwent as many changes as the Raiders' group of linebackers. Although the additions of Elandon Roberts and Devin White were notable, so was the addition of Jamal Adams.
The veteran defender spent most of his career as a safety, but has transitioned to linebacker since joining the Raiders. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Adams.
"Yeah, he's such a fun player because he's so aggressive and he's such an attack oriented guy. That's why, when we took him, we worked him around the line scrimmage. We like to give him a lot of chances to rush the passer, and as well as make plays,” Carroll said.
“He's doing really well. He just about took the whole year off last year, so to get back out here and be at full speed and be this high of a tempo, he's working his way into a lot of playing time. And so he's really an exciting guy because he's so instinctive and he's so aggressive and he's so tough, and those are great factors, and that's why I've always loved the guy as a player."
Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted what has stood out to him the most about Adams. It is Graham's first time coaching Adams, but he has enjoyed the veteran's presence. Adams has made an instant impact on the Raiders' defense.
Adams' ability to help the Raiders' defense in multiple ways has already been on display this season.
"The thing that stands out, he really enjoys the game of football. He's a competitor. I watched him from afar for a long time, but just to have him now within the system -- he's disruptive as a blitzer. He's disruptive as a force player in the run game. He's disruptive in underneath coverage in terms of just knowing how to match routes,” Graham said.
“So, that's all been positive in terms of the football, and then I like being around him. At 46, I'm getting a little bit older. It's good to have guys you like to be around. I tell our guys all the time, I like our group. I like being around them. I enjoy being around the coaches. So, it makes work enjoyable."
