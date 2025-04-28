How Long Will The Raiders Give Their Latest Draft Class?
The Las Vegas Raiders and the new regime, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, have their first NFL draft in the books as members of the Silver and Black. Carroll and Spytek had their plan heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and they executed it well and got the players they think will help them not only next season but for many years in the future.
The Raiders went after the players who will help fill the team's biggest needs. They started it off on day one of the draft when they took the best running back in the draft, Ashton Jeanty. Then the Raiders made moves on Day two that helped them set up more draft capital in the later rounds.
The Silver and Black got the players they wanted and traded back to add more value with their picks. Overall, it was a good first class for Carroll, Spytek, and the Raiders.
Now that all the experts are giving their grades on how every NFL team did in the draft, what is a realistic way, they can give a grade to the Raiders 2025 draft class?
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders latest draft class on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"As a beat writer, I am going to give this class a B+, but the grade does not matter right now," said Carpenter. "You are only grading to this point on potential. And let us be frank, the only grade that matters is after three years. So, when we grade today, I am not saying this is where I expected them to be in three years, it is not saying this is what the grade is going to be in three years, this is where they project."
"So if we come back in three years and say, okay, this is where it is projected, it ended up being an A, great. If it goes below, then you know that the class did not plan out."
"But you cannot blame the Raiders. If the Raiders have the coaching and the facilities and everything that is needed and the class does not plan out, the players have some say in this too ... So I thought this was a terrific class. A great draft in totality and there are a bunch of UDFAs out there ... I am telling you, very big day for your Las Vegas Raiders."
