What Will Raheem Mostert's Role Be With Raiders?
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders want to do way better next season is run the ball well. Last season, the Silver and Black had the worst run game in the National Football League. No matter what the Raiders tried, it did not work all of last season.
The Raiders if they want to get things going in the right direction in 2025, will need a run game that is good and can be reliable to the offense and quarterback.
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball and this offseason, alongside new general manager John Spytek, they have addressed the running back position. One move they made in free agency was getting a veteran back in the building.
And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they draft the best running back in the 2025 class. They are set up well to have a bounce-back year overall and at the running back position.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how running back Raheem Mostert will be the back up running back for the Raiders on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The second back is going to be Raheem Mostert," said Carpenter. "This is a guy who did not have a great season due to injury last year, but you do not have to go back too far to see where he was putting up Pro Bowl type numbers. And if he is 100 percent healthy, this guy to spell Ashton is a very big deal."
"The other thing I like about the Raiders getting Raheem is that you get a proven veteran in a very young running back room to be a great demonstration. Now let me throw this out there, Ameer Abdullah had a one-year deal in the 2024 season, and he was a great guy ... You bring in Mostert like an Abdullah, this is a guy that does everything right like a professional."
"He trains very hard. He is a guy who is going to be an asset in the locker room, he is going to take those young running backs under his wings. He is going to help them and develop them. He is a role model. He takes care of his body, he does things the right way, and this is where you get a Raheem that comes in ... what a great role model for Jeanty."
