Raiders Should Consider Late-Round RB
The Las Vegas Raiders need an extra boost to their running back room. After signing veteran running back Raheem Mostert, the franchise will look to improve from where the franchise ranked last season among the NFL in the running game. In case you didn't know, it wasn't good.
Lucky for the Raiders, the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft is filled with talented running back options to decide from. While Las Vegas has been highly linked to running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State with their first round pick, perhaps the front office would lean into taking a running back later in the draft instead.
That being said, one running back prospect that the Raiders could consider selecting past the first round would be Raheim Sanders out of South Carolina. Sanders had a strong NFL Combine performance, earning a 71 score, which ranks him as the 19th best running back option, according to NFL.com.
If Jeanty goes before the Raiders pick at number six, the franchise has a strong backup option in Sanders. Over his four collegiate years, three of which he spent with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Sanders collected 3,111 rushing yards while also scoring 28 touchdowns, 11 of which came just this past season.
The six foot 230 pounder dropped a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, showcasing that speed is a strong attribute. Whether or not the Raiders would lean into the thought of taking a running back in the later rounds is unknown, but if Sanders is available in the middle rounds, he wouldn't be a bad prospect to seek after.
"When healthy, Sanders has been a productive three-down back at two SEC spots. He’s a big rusher with pop behind his pads. He runs with timing and tempo as a one-cut runner. He creates yards with vision and cut quickness, but he can fall into the trap of trying to be a hero instead of taking yards that are there and moving on. His speed won’t prohibit him from outside runs, but his living will be made inside the tackles," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Holding the nickname "Rocket", Sanders likely would love nothing more than showing off his jets in the NFL someday soon.
