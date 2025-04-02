Pete Carroll on the Type of Players the Raiders Want
With many new faces across the board, the Las Vegas Raiders have had an offseason of change. After consecutive subpar seasons, the Raiders decided it was time to start over. Las Vegas has a primarily new coaching staff and a much different roster than last season.
Las Vegas is filling out its roster after losing several critical players in free agency. They responded to their losses with many signings, most of which came nearly as fast as their numerous departures. They believe the moves have improved them, but only time will tell.
As Las Vegas continues adding players, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll noted that he and the Raiders' front office are looking for a specific type of player.
"We got guys that have the mentality coming in here that they have something to prove. I'm always looking for guys who have got a chip on their shoulder, and Jeremy Chinn and his excitement about coming to the program, to see what we're going to get out [of] El-Rob [Elandon Roberts], he's going to be a fantastic addition calling the defenses, and to wind up at this late time when we just locked in Devin White, what a story he's going to be, and he's a fantastic addition to our team," Carroll said.
"And then getting our own guys signed up, of course, it started with Maxx [Crosby], but Adam [Butler] is a big deal to us. We've found a couple guys in the process, too, that are kind of coming through the ranks, guys that we acquired late in the season that will be challenging our spots. Eric Stokes, holy shoot, that guy is exactly the kind of guy I'm looking in that spot."
The Raiders are not only looking for improved play and more wins next season. They are looking to instill a new culture and way of doing things, which they hope leads to sustained success far beyond next season. It will inevitably come with some growing pains but that is to be expected.
Carroll and the Raiders will have their work cut out this season, but they should produce better results than recently.
