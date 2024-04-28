Everything Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Seventh Round Pick CB M.J. Devonshire of the Pittsburgh Panths Said
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders under the leadership of new General Manager Tom Telesco concluded the 2024 NFL Draft today.
By all accounts the Silver and Black had a tremendous draft, drawing accolades around the NFL world for the successful work of Tom Telesco and his staff.
The Las Vegas Raiders seventh round (#229) pick, CB M.J. Devonshire of the Pittsburgh Panthers, spoke, and we have all he said for you when you read the transcript below:
Seventh-Round Pick (No. 229 Overall) CB M.J. Devonshire
Q: How much pride do you take in being able to produce in different phases of the games?
Devonshire: "I take a lot of pride in just being able to do things. Versatility is a big thing growing up where
I'm from, Aliquippa (Pa.), just being able to do things with the ball in your hands. It's not only playing
corner on the outside, it's shutting guys down. You got to be able to do something when the opportunity
presents itself. So, it's a big thing to be able to be versatile and help the team win in any way possible."
Q: Did you have much contact with the Raiders? And was that a team that you could envision yourself
playing with?
Devonshire: "I had talked to them a couple of times throughout this process. I did get a couple of contacts and I was expecting it, but I wasn't sure where I was going to go. But when I seen the call, I was like, ‘Okay, let's do it.’"
Q: You are at your best on an island and have the ability to have a short memory. Can you talk about
how you developed that?
Devonshire: "Yeah, you watch guys and it's a part of the game. We say guys are on scholarship too. Now in the league guys are getting paid too, they got a job to do as well. And it's a tough battle and sometimes they are going to make a play, but you can't let that affect you. It's a lot of football to be played and when you look forward, you got to be able to make those plays. So, you got to kind of get that out your head quick and get ready for the next play."
Q: To actually get drafted as the picks were ticking down, did you start to look around and worry about it? What does it mean to have your name be drafted and to have a team say they want you here late in the seventh round?
Devonshire: "It's a bunch of different emotions. I kept trying to tell myself to just stay patient and it's
going to work itself out and it'll hopefully help me. I try to relate everything to football, so being a corner you got to be patient at the line of scrimmage. I just kept saying to myself this is going to make you a better player. If you could get through this, you could get to anything. So, just trying to stay calm and when I find myself getting nervous or getting anxious, just relax, take a couple of deep breaths, walk around and talk to some people. And I got a good support system around me here, so being around them was able to keep me calm."
Q: You're coachable and that's what sets you apart. Can you talk about that? Does it come from your
family? Is it something you had to learn?
Devonshire: "Yeah, definitely. My dad was my coach growing up, so in high school and little league and
all the way up until college I was coached by my dad. And I always said there's no harder coach than my dad. So, I truly believe, and I also noticed that people are saying a lot of similar things that he was telling me, so just getting the message and not the delivery most times. We grew up being coached hard in Aliquippa. So, coaching and messages mean nothing to me, it just getting the message and understanding it and being able to put it on the field."
