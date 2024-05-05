Raiders' RB Dylan Laube Could Be More Than Expected For the Raiders
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube with the 208th pick.
Pro Football Focus wrote of Laube, "[His] receiving and special teams ability should yield a long NFL career, but his lack of true NFL size and power might limit his ceiling."
Last season, Laube rushed for 745 yards on 161 attempts with nine touchdowns. He earned an 81.6 grade from PFF.
In 2022, Laube had 1,205 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 245 attempts.
In both seasons combined, Laube had over 100 receptions for over 1,000 receiving yards.
Perhaps the most interesting stat on Laube is how he performs on late downs.
Per PFF, Laube had the best grade in the draft for "late-down rushing with four yards or less to go."
PFF wrote, "[Laube] was incredibly effective in short-yardage, late-down situations. Of his 12 carries on third and fourth downs of four yards or less, the New Hampshire back was stopped for a loss or no gain just twice. He, otherwise, converted on 75% of attempts while averaging 8.7 yards per carry."
Laube also brings value as a special teams player.
Head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco like Laube's intangibles.
"When I was on the phone with Coach Pierce, I said, 'Hey coach, you got a dog'," Laube said. "He was like, 'Hey, Dylan, that's our culture here, just a bunch of dogs.' And I'm super excited man, just because it's just a bunch of gritty, hard-nosed dudes, man. It's going to be so fun. I can't wait to suit up in the Black and Gray, it's going to be so fun. I'm so excited."
Laube fits the bill of the new Silver and Black football player.
Zamir White leads the Raiders' running back room -- and the expectations for a seventh round pick are low.
But it is undeniable that Laube could land a spot on the roster. He brings versatility as a tough running back who can receive, a potential role as a slot receiver, or as a special teams contributor.
This is a Raiders team where everything is earned, and Laube has the right stuff to be something more than a seventh rounder.
