What Will Cam Miller’s Role Be With the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Cam Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, and while he certainly won't be the Raiders' starting quarterback this season, it isn't impossible to see him battle Aidan O'Connell during training camp to see who gets to backup Geno Smith.
O'Connell has far more experience, so it'll be unlikely, but Miller's accuracy and track record over his years of college bode well with the Raiders' new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek. They want players who bring in good energy to the locker room, as well as winners, and Miller does that for them.
Jordan Reid is a sports writer for ESPN, and he published an article going over every team's fit with their rookie quarterback and what he projects their role will be. For Miller and the Raiders, he doesn't expect him to see any playing time as a rookie, but praises the pick for Miller's accuracy and long-term potential.
"Miller enters a situation where he can sit and develop behind entrenched starter Geno Smith. He is a precise, accurate passer who threw for 3,251 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024. Miller can also run, as he gained 1,260 yards and 25 touchdowns the past two seasons.
The Raiders value Miller's accuracy, but they were also impressed by his leadership and track record during the predraft process. He led North Dakota State to two FCS national championships and a 45-11 record.
The top two slots on the QB depth chart are set, as Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith and trusts Aidan O'Connell-- who has started 17 games in two seasons -- as the backup. So it's Miller and Carter Bradley competing for QB3 if the Raiders decide to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster".
I believe having Miller sit for the year will make his development progress more smoothly, as coming out of a smaller school, though he has plenty of success, he may not be used to the level of competition encountered in the NFL
At the same time, they shouldn't let him ride the bench for too long, as that may stunt his development. If the Raiders disappoint again next season or if Smith becomes injured, I think it would be in the Raiders' best interest to see what they have in Miller at the end of the season.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and let's talk Miller!
To talk about Miller, give us a like on our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.