Raiders' Davante Adams Shares Favorite Antonio Pierce Memory
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce captivated the locker room with his tenacious leadership style and captivated the fanbase with his infectious personality and seemingly instant winning results.
When he took over midway through last season, there was a clear energy change on the field and in the locker room. It was enough for owner Mark Davis to be convinced Pierce was the coach to lead the Silver and Black full-time.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was one of the players who strongly advocated for Pierce as the full-time head coach. His voice carries weight in the organization, and he was ultimately heard.
Adams shared his favorite Pierce memory on the mailbag segment of defensive end Maxx Crosby's podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“It was during our kumbaya,” he said. “I think it started with -- Josh Jacobs went first, then I think Maxx hopped up there second, then I think Jakobi [Meyers] went third, I went after Jakobi. A lot of people went up there, so it started getting monotonous cause dudes were kind of saying the same thing a little bit at the time. I think after I went, that was the peak emotional part of it because of all the trade s---. But then, AP got up there, and I hadn’t really heard him talk like that. He got up, fear-free. Unfortunately, I can’t disclose exactly what he was saying, but just gave us the realest version of him and spoke vividly and directly to Josh -- respectfully, of course, just restored some confidence in ourselves, something to do moving forward.
“We were getting ready to go into another game, so we needed that, and then just let us know what he was all about. That gave me a certain -- ‘I can get behind this dude.’ I wasn’t in my mind thinking he was going to be the interim. I can definitely f--- with AP because he’s a stand-up dude, not afraid to tell it like it is, and he’ll get up there and empower his players too. That’s the biggest part that I love.”
Pierce has left his mark on the team in just a short time. The team hopes he can produce more on-field results in 2024 and beyond.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Adams.
