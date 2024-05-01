Raiders' Davante Adams Praises Maxx Crosby's Mindset
The Las Vegas Raiders are fortunate to have two of the best players in the league at two important positions: Davante Adams at receiver and Maxx Crosby at defensive end.
What makes these two players so special is their desire to be the best in the league. Both players have worked extremely hard to become multiple-time All-Pros and Pro Bowlers.
Adams, however, told Crosby he is one of the most locked-in players he has ever seen in his football career. He has been with many talented players before, but Crosby’s mindset surpasses all of them.
Adams discussed how Crosby has gotten to where he is because of his mindset when he joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“When I say I’ve never played with a dude that is as locked in and self-motivated and determined to be the best as this dude right here," Adams said, motioning to Crosby. “Never in my life, bro. Never at any point. Maxx is the type of dude, I always joke with him; I ask him sometimes, ‘How long you want to play?’ and I always tell him, ‘Bro, you’re going to play 18 years because it just comes down to how healthy you stay. Nobody is ever going to be able to get rid of you unless they can’t pay you. That’s literally all it’s going to come down to if they can’t f---ing afford you, bro.’
“There’s the type of players that are great because of circumstance, and then there’s the types of players that are great because they do s--- right all the f---ing time, and then it leaves nothing but more opportunities to do well. The more he’s out there, it’s like f---ing pro golfers vs. me. If I play in a tournament, the more holes I play, it’s a higher likelihood of my score getting worse overall.”
Adams analogized himself and Crosby as the golf pros in that scenario. He said football means more to him and Crosby than it does to the person lined up across from them, and that’s how they have reached their current levels.
The Raiders will once again rely on these two stars in their quest to return to the playoffs.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Adams and Crosby.
