Raiders' Davante Adams Talks Players who Give Him Problems
Sometimes, even star players in the NFL will let another player get the best of them.
This was the case with Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, who, early in his career, was challenged by some of the league’s best corners.
While he said it doesn’t happen as often, some players still cause him problems. Adams likes to show love and respect to those players, as they help him take his game to another level.
On the latest episode of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby’s podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," Crosby asked Adams to name three players who have caused him problems. The six-time Pro Bowler listed three cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, Aqib Talib and Patrick Surtain II.
Adams shared a story about watching Sherman practice at Stanford, which is right across the street from his high school. He then said Sherman got the best of him during his rookie season.
“We had some good battles early on,” Adams said. “He got the best of me my rookie year. He picked me off and then said some disrespectful words in the end zone in the NFC Championship game, and I won’t forget that. That fueled it; I ended up coming back and whooping his a-- too later.
“I loved our battles. I have a lot of respect for him as a player.”
Adams said people make more out of the rivalry between him and Surtain but acknowledged that Surtain is the best cornerback in the NFL at the moment.
“I’m not avoiding Pat,” he said. “Pat’s probably the best corner in the league right now. I love his game. I have a lot of respect for him as a player.
“We played each other Week 1, and I would say he won that match-up because I wasn’t necessarily in my best football shape at that point, and I didn’t convert on a couple balls that I probably should have, but he’s a really good player. I think he’s going to probably have the league in a headlock for the next however long.”
Some of the players Adams mentioned were players who gave him problems early in his career, and one was a player with whom he duels regularly. These players have all helped Adams become a better player, which, in turn, helps the Raiders.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Adams.
