Raiders GM Tom Telesco Looking for 'More Than Just Talent'
There are several qualities that NFL general managers look for in prospects, aside from mere talent.
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has a history of drafting some of the best during his time as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers. And it wasn't just talent that he eveluated.
The Chargers' top-two stars right now -- quarterback Justin Herbert and edge rusher Joey Bosa -- were each drafted under Telesco's reign. Aside from what they each could do on the gridiron, there were a couple of common traits that the former Bolts general manager noticed in their respective draft processes that really intrigued him.
"Those two guys, it's really the work ethic and preparation part of it because, like I said, the league is so talented," Telesco told the media on Monday. "And with Joey [Bosa], I remember at the combine, he was competing with those drills like it was a game day. He was soaked in sweat, he was focusing every single drill he did, he would go back to the bench and sit down, he was kind of preparing for the next drill. That, to me, meant more than the actual times, and actually, how the drills looked. Just watched how he worked.
"And Justin Herbert was similar where everything he just attacked everything like it was so important. And especially with a quarterback, preparation is so big. So, I just think in this league, it's got to be more than just talent. You got to have some other things that go along with that because everybody is so good and you need to keep developing and improving over time. You can't level out in this league or else somebody passes you by.
"So, as we talked about, it's more than just talent, it's got to be some intangibles with it. Those two guys have that."
The Raiders certainly have that drive on their roster right now, with players like defensive end Maxx Crosby, wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker Robert Spillane, just to name a few.
With that being the grit that Raiders coach Antonio Pierce admires, it seems he and Telesco are well on the same page.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
