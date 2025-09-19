Raiders Today

Latest Raiders Controversy Isn't Even About the Team — Here's What's Really Going On

In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Inside the Podcast, we examine the recent controversy surrounding the Silver and Black, clarifying that it is unrelated to the franchise, while also discussing other issues around the NFL.

In this story:

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) are heading to the nation’s capital this weekend to take on the Washington Commanders (1-1). Still, as usual, the franchise finds itself surrounded by controversy.

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Pete Carroll was asked about Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback and minority owner’s involvement.

You can read the transcript below:

Head Coach Pete Carroll Sounds off on Tom Brady’s Role

Q: Were you aware before the game that Tom Brady was going to be in the booth, in the coaches booth last night, or was that something that just happened?

Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I think he was there in another game too. Was there a game in preseason or something like that? Yeah, 49ers."

Q: Along those lines, it's kind of caused a little bit of a firestorm out there, and there are people that are questioning is it fair that Tom Brady and his role as an owner and somebody that maybe has some input in the game planning is also a commentator and goes and talks to other teams. Do you understand where people are coming from there?

Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I think Tom [Brady] has really tried to honor that really strictly, and with all respect to the situation of concerns like you're talking about. And I think he's been really good. He is not planning games with us. He's not talking to us about anything other than our conversations that we have that are really -- they're random, and they're not set up. They're not structured in any way. And he knows. He's very respectful of what he does otherwise, and he's of the opinion that he doesn't want to be that kind of a factor. And so he's not."

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders.

