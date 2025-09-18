Antonio Pierce Makes Massive Admission About Raiders' Tom Brady
On Monday, during the Las Vegas Raiders' home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, minority owner and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was spotted within the Raiders' coaches' box, sitting next to the team's assistant coaches, calling into question Brady's access with other organizations, access granted due to his current career as a broadcaster.
While many point out the conflict of interest, no one has done so as bluntly as former Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce during a recent radio interview with Adam Schein.
Pierce's Perspective
Pierce stated he would be uncomfortable speaking to Brady if he was a head coach for another organization.
“This is unprecedented, what we’re seeing,” stated Pierce. “Because you’re not dealing with just a normal person. Tom Brady is the elite of the elite, one of the greatest players in the game. It’s not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, ‘Hmm,’ and have tidbits. And you’d be foolish enough to think that he’s not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things.”
“Everybody’s gonna give you the political answer and say, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal,'” he continued. “I’m calling BS on that. You know he sees the game, you know he understands the game. He has obviously an interest in the Raiders.”
Pierce is pointing out the facts and while Brady's influence when he first became minority owner was small during Pierce's tenure as head coach, he provided an exclusive look into the reality of having Tom Brady not only in the building but inside with a vested interest in the success of the organization.
“He was at training camp,” Pierce said. “He’s been around, he was at OTAs, he was in the draft meetings. He’s been around a lot more than he was last year with me. Our conversations were more about how we fix the Raiders. I think this year, you know, he built that team. I mean, those are a lot of his calls, right? I think even starting with [firing] me, you know, I think that was one of his calls.”
At the end of the day, despite the fact that he's telling the truth, until other organizations start to vocally complain, nothing will change. Let's also be frank. Organizations share basic information that's right under the threshold of common knowledge with commentators. They have secrets to keep, and if a coach or organization is willingly giving out secrets, that's an issue for them.
Brady has made a life from taking advantage of every situation and if a team is willing to give him an in, he will take it.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!