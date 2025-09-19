Brady, Raiders, and the Story That Will Not Go Away
Some believe Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady gives the Silver and Black an unfair competitive advantage.
Extent of Brady's Involvement
During the Raiders' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Brady in the booth with the Raiders' coaching staff. It was a move that was caught on camera and quickly became a hot topic issue around the National Football League.
On Thursday, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly elaborated in depth on the true extent of Brady's involvement with the team.
"Well, I don't know what was said on the broadcast, because we don't watch the games, but Tom's [Brady] involvement with me is I spent a lot of time just talking football with him, but it's not on a - we don't talk about game plans. We spent a lot of time over the summer, a couple Zooms,” Kelly said.
“He was traveling all over the place, I was away, and we would just talk ball. ‘What did you like against this?’ So really, when I use Tom, and I just use him as a resource of, 'Hey, when you faced a Mike Zimmer-type defense, what did you like protection-wise and play-wise?' But on a weekly basis, he's not game planning with us or talking to us. I know that the week of the New England Patriots game, I actually heard from him the morning of the game. He sent me a text saying, 'Good luck in the opener.' Touched base after the game, that was it.
“And then I knew he was coming into this game. He sat in the box when we played San Francisco in the preseason game. But he doesn't talk to the coaches when he's up there. I think he's just watching football.
Specifically, Kelly explained that although Brady is involved, he is not directly involved with the actual game planning on a weekly basis. Based on Kelly and the rest of the Raiders' coaching staff, it appears Brady's involvement is minimal.
"In terms of weekly game plans, like that's not a collaboration that we do. I mean, he's also a busy guy, so I haven't even thought of using him to do that, and I don't even think you can. So, our staff does all that," Kelly said.
“But he's been a guy that I can talk football with, just shooting it about, 'Hey, have you ever faced a two trap defense or the inverted Tampa two that everybody's running now,' and 'What was your best thoughts about that,' things like that. But we're not - we don't talk game plan at all or any of that stuff in terms of on a weekly basis."
