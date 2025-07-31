What I saw At Raiders Training Camp Today: Rookies Rising, Vets Moving
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' have are amid a physical 2025 NFL Training Camp, and after the best practice of the entire offseason, several observations have stood out.
Today, as I discuss what I saw, we are going to discuss rising rookies, moving veterans, and much more.
From that insider’s perspective, here are five amazing things I have heard.
Rising Rookies
- Ashton Jeanty Somehow Keeps Getting Better Ashton Jeanty is an incredible runner, and everyone understood his skill set entering the NFL Draft earlier this year. The concerns with him were pass catching, fumbling, and picking up the blitz as a pass blocker. We have already addressed in previous articles about how his pass-catching skill is not only of no concern, but is going to be a strength utilized in this offense.
But today, something else stood out. He looked like a seasoned veteran picking up the blitz, and against the first team defense, he looked like an NFL All-Pro. Every single day, Jeanty does something to wow his teammates and coaches, and you know you are looking at someone special when they do it with the mundane. The Las Vegas Raiders have a burgeoning star.
2. Darien Porter is Making the Big Plays The Raiders have struggled to find consistency and continuity at the cornerback position. Darien Porter, the rookie CB, is making a viable play for a starter's role. He continues to go right at the deep Silver and Black WRs and is winning far more than he is losing. His big physical approach to the game is unique in that he avoids the PI (Pass Interference) with a unique ability to look back at the last second at the ball. With a very unique skill set that allows him to use his strong body to separate receivers, he is showing up as something special.
3. Dont’e “The Real Deal” Thornton I know this seems monotonous, but every day he makes plays in a big way—another multiple great catch day for the youngster with fantastic speed and size. I had the privilege of covering Calvin Johnson in Detroit. I am in no way comparing the rookie with the Hall of Famer, but I am telling you the same things I thought about Megatron as a rookie, I feel now.
Moving Veterans
1. Jackson Power-Johnson Back at Guard
The motto of the Raiders under Pete Carroll is "Compete, Compete, and Compete." JPJ is getting reps back at guard, only a short time after veteran DT and team leader Adam Butler prophesied that he would be an “All-Pro Guard.” JPJ is so comfortable and adjusts with ease, allowing him to not only be a rising star but one with versatility. That versatility is what will make him go from a good to a great NFL offensive lineman.
2. Jordan Meredith, the Swiss Army Knife
Meredith is one of the most unassuming professional athletes you will ever meet. He is humble, yet talented and confident. He moved to the center and looked comfortable and athletic. Like JPJ, he also earned praise from Butler, but Meredith gets his hands up so fast after snapping the ball, and once his meat hooks connect with the defensive linemen, they aren’t going anywhere.
3. Aidan O’Connell Looking the Part
Every time you mention the backup quarterback in football, people assume and discuss a QB battle. As a journalist, you love it, but don’t mistake this report as a battle; there isn’t.
But it doesn’t mean that Aidan O’Connell isn’t showing the necessary development to be a starter in this league. Today was his best day of practice that I have ever seen him have, and he had a day with multiple TD passes, his quick release, and new body shape, fond consistency today, and he looked fantastic. I reported all offseason that Pete Carroll and the Raiders are perfectly content and ready to compete with him as their QB if Geno were to be injured, and nothing has changed that. If anything, they are more encouraged by him.
An Extra Point
I have spoken extensively about WR Alex Bachman, and he continues to impress. I now believe he will make the 53-man roster. Additionally, there is another player I’ve mentioned before: S JT Woods. While I’m not yet ready to declare him a 53-man candidate, he is having an outstanding training camp. Today, he looked impressive and demonstrated the ability to compete at the NFL level. Keep making plays, young man; you are definitely standing out. The preseason games are going to be enormous for his NFL future.
