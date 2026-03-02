One 2025 Issue Still Looms for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had several questionable happenings during the 2025 season. One of those things was undoubtedly the status of offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. He ranks as one of the Raiders' best offensive linemen and one of their most versatile.

Much to Do About Powers-Johnson

However, former Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and his staff refused to play Powers-Johnson at the position many felt he was a better fit for, which is center. Powers-Johnson suffered an injury just after the halfway point of the season, removing his positioning as an issue for the Raiders.

Figuring out which position works best for Powers-Johnson will again be a big deal for Las Vegas . It remains to be seen how Powers-Johnson will fit into Klint Kubiak's system, but he is a starting offensive lineman for the Raiders. His fit is critical to the Raiders assembling an improved offense.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas plans to build its offensive line up for presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza and for running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders' offense will center on both players' success, which will be directly and indirectly affected by where Las Vegas decides to play Jackson-Powers.

He will be returning from injury, which must be remembered. However, he will have had plenty of time to fully recover before the start of next season. At the start of the 2025 season, he was widely expected to take the next step towards becoming one of the league's better offensive linemen.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Klint Kubiak recently gave a little insight into his views on Powers-Johnson. The offensive lineman's versatility will impact the Raiders one way or another. However, deciding on his position will be one of the biggest decisions Kubiak and company make.

"The fact that he can do multiple spots is really exciting. I really like his play style. I like turning on that Chicago game and seeing him being physical and, you know, playing through the echo of the whistle, that’s the kind of mindset I want our guys to play with," Kubiak said at the combine.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will focus on fixing their offensive line this upcoming season. Solidifying where Powers-Johnson will start next season will allow the Raiders to make critical decisions elsewhere along the offensive line. His secondary position makes him a reserve option at the position he does not start at.

Las Vegas has issues both big and small to figure out. Where to primarily play Jackson-Powers is one of them.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

