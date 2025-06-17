Raiders' Maxx Crosby on Closest Raiders Team He's Been On
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in the National Football League in Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been the best for the last few seasons, and he is only looking to get better. He is just entering his prime and has many more seasons to dominate the league like he has been. Crosby is something special, which is why the Raiders locked him up for a long time this offseason.
Heading into the new season, Crosby is looking to take the next step of being an even more elite player and leave no doubt that he is the best defensive player in the whole league. But he also wants to make the team better, and the goal is to play in meaningful games late in the season and get the Raiders back to the playoffs. Crosby is all about winning, and it will be no different next year.
The last time Crosby and the Raiders made the playoffs was in 2021. That was a wild season for the Silver and Black because of all the events that unfolded that season. But that season was also one that Crosby learned a lot from, and it showed him not to give up when times get tough, especially in the game of football.
Crosby talked about how the 2021 Raider season was special and how that was the closest team he has been a part of during his time in the NFL.
"We got so close as a unit," said Crosby on the Glory Daze Podcast. "Rich Bisaccia, we love the dude to death. He is another one that I am super close with to this day. He steps in and we are like. "Let us do it for Rich." Like that was our mentality. Let us do it for Rich. We want to get Rich a head coaching job. And we bought in together, and that year, that was the closest I have ever been with a team in my life. Like we were on, the whole time."
"It was one thing after another, but it just brought us closer. Yeah, I will never forget it.
Now, Crosby will be trying to build a lot of chemistry with his new teammates in 2025. Crosby is on a mission, and he is good at getting his teammates on board.
