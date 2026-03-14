Maxx Crosby Is More Than Ready For What's Next

It has been an eventful last few weeks for Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders' face of the franchise player was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a few days, and he thought he was headed to the AFC North. In return, the Raiders thought they were getting two first-round picks.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It all was not meant to be when the Ravens backed out of the trade that sent Crosby back to the Raiders, leaving the NFL world in shock just as they were when the trade was first reported.

The Ravens did not like what they saw from Crosby's physical, and they canceled the trade before the new league year started. Many teams that were in the sweepstakes to trade for Crosby were not happy because they could have gotten Crosby, but the Ravens traded for him, and the other teams moved on and signed other free agents, and they would have had to back out of those deals if they wanted to talk to the Raiders about trading for Crosby a second time.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby Will Be Ready to Rock and Roll

It was not meant to be, and Crosby is a true believer in everything happens for a reason, and he is now a Raider, and will it stay like that for next season. Crosby let it be known that he is not looking to get traded again, and his commitment is to the Silver and Black. Over the years, Crosby has said time and time again that he wanted to be a Raider for life, and he wants to win with the Raiders franchise. Now that is still a great possibility, and the Raiders still have the best defensive player in the NFL.

One former defensive lineman believes that this will help Crosby be the best we have seen him yet. It is going to motivate him, and it is going to get him going for next season.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I told Maxx [Crosby], I am going on TV and I am gonna have to talk about you. Is there a message you want me to get across or do you want me to tell the truth? I could tell the truth, and my truth is, I know who Maxx Crosby is as a human," said former NFL defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on Good Morning Football. "I know who Maxx is as a player.

"Maxx said to me. He said 'the truth is by training camp, I am going to be 200% ready, and this world will get the best version of 98 they have ever seen. It is go time."