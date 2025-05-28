WATCH: OL Coach Carroll on the State of the Raiders' Offense
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their coaching staff and their roster this offseason, bringing in fresh ideas and a new way of doing things. With the offseason well underway, the Raiders coaching staff spoke briefly about the upcoming season.
Raiders Offensive Line Coach/ Run Game Coordinator Brennan Carroll spoke about the team's offense.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce spoke to the media following the Raiders' Organized Team Activities. We have a partial transcript of everything he said below.
Q: Where are you now in your recovery and what has the process been like for you?
Koonce: "Just recovering. Running around a little bit, starting to get back into football. So, it's feeling great." Q: How difficult was last year? Koonce: "It was difficult. Physically, emotionally, and mentally, it was difficult all around. But I got to overcome it."
Q: When do you think you're going to get back to full practice?
Koonce: "Soon. I should be good soon."
Q: Did going through this with the injury last year serve as any extra motivation heading into this season?
Koonce: "Definitely, I want to get back to where I was last year. I don't want to miss a step or lag behind. So, definitely."
Q: You mentioned on Maxx Crosby's podcast that you felt like you let your teammates down, not purposely, obviously, but due to injury. And you saw game plans where you said that would be me. How did you get through that with your mind and then kind of reshuffle and get ready for this year?
Koonce: "I think just kind of like getting over it, I guess, because it's not the end of my career. So like, just knowing that I'm going to have another opportunity, and just trying to make the best of that whenever it comes."
