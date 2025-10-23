What Rob Leonard Said About the Raiders’ D-Line Will Fire Fans Up
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season that they expected so far. They want to win more games than they have, and that has just not been the case. They are 2-5 and are now on their bye week. The Raiders are looking to regroup and get things going in the second half of the season.
There are a lot of things they need to improve on, and they are going to have to show that they are still playing to win and not just going out there because they have to.
The Raiders on the field have been led by their defense once again. They have been the best unit out of all three but they did struggle last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a game that everyone who is part of the Silver and Black wants to forget. It was ugly, and it only got worse with the quarterback. That was a showing that the Raiders do not want to have again this season, and they are going to have to work hard to get back on track.
Raiders Front Four
The Raiders' defense has been going as far as their front four takes them. This season has been an up-and-down season for the front four. Some games, they are showing why they could be a good defensive line, and other games, they cannot generate any pressure. They are, of course, led by the best defensive player in the NFL in Maxx Crosby.
They are also led by one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL in Rob Leonard.
Watch below to see Leonard's take on the DL
What Leonard had to say this week about Crosby's impact when he is off the field should fire fans up, too.
"You feel it. That is the best player in the league in my opinion," said Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard about Maxx Crosby. "You are going to notice when he is not out there, and you know he was a warrior. He went out there, and you could see it pregame. I thought he could get it going, but you definitely feel it."
"I did not know if Adam Butler was going to come back as well. Man, that was the first game I ever played with 6 linemen, let alone against the Kansas Chiefs. It was tough. I went over everyone's role and how we are going to adjust. Everyone played a lot more snaps."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders and Leonard.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders and Leonard.