Why Even Maxx Crosby Can't Save Raiders Defense

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their seventh game in a row in a double-digit loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense played well overall, but had another game filled with missed tackles and missed opportunities. The Raiders are a lost football team at the moment.

Las Vegas has had trouble finding itself this season. Sunday was further confirmation.

The Raiders played the Broncos tough for as long as they could. However, Las Vegas ' roster flaws are too much for them to overcome while also trying to beat a team that is better than them. The Raiders' season has been a tale of what can happen to a team that fails to field a competent offensive line.

Still, the Raiders' defense has issues of its own that came back to bite them on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense struggled to finish tackles and get off the field for the second week in a row. As bad as the Raiders' offense has been, their defense has quietly had backbreaking issues as well.

After allowing the Los Angeles Chargers to convert on 12 of their 17 third-down attempts, the Raiders allowed the Broncos to convert on seven of their 12 third-down attempts. The inability of Las Vegas' defense to get off the field on third down has been a problem all season.

The Raiders' defense also entered Week 14 with the second-most missed tackles in the National Football League. Their performance on Sunday included even more missed tackles that led to additional yards after catch for their opponent and helped extend drives.

Las Vegas' offense is to blame for them repeatedly losing the time of possession battle, but the defense has failed to help itself out when given the opportunity. The Raiders have been unable to play complementary football for most of the season. Their 2-11 record is the result.

As the Raiders prepare for the final four games of the season, it is past time for them to look towards the future and begin playing more of the young players on the roster. Las Vegas has already started doing this, but it would be wise to do so even more as the season comes to an end.

Las Vegas does not have much to play for now, other than pride. Those who hope to have a future with the Raiders have a chance to prove why they should stay. Other than that, it would be unreasonable to expect more from the Raiders than they have shown through 13 games.

