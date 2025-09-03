The Different Ways Raiders' Offseason Addition Will Make Big Impact
The Las Vegas Raiders wisely added several more veterans to their roster as they look to have a more productive season than they did last season.
The Raiders' Versatile Veteran
The Raiders added veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts to help compensate for the loss of Robert Spillane. Roberts will have ample opportunity to make an impact this season, as through training camp and the preseason, Roberts was a vital part of the team's plans.
Still, as the Raiders look to turn things around on the field, they will need veterans such as Roberts to help them turn things around off the field as well. Roberts noted how he and his teammates keep things light among the increased competition.
"Nah, it's been real fun. It's been real fun just because we got so many vets in the room that have seen a lot, experienced a lot, we can kind of joke and mess around. And then you got the moaning and complaining type of version of it from a standpoint of like, 'Okay, that's how they want to see it done.' And then we go and practice and wreak havoc, and then we just talking, but we understanding what PG [Patrick Graham] and Pete [Carroll] is calling on for us to do and stuff like that," Roberts said.
"But you're able to not get too up and too high in that room, because all of us as vets, we know what it's like to take it up and take it down a level from a standpoint of a play style and what teams are trying to do on certain down and distances and stuff like that."
Roberts noted that things are coming together for the Raiders' defense after months of hard work. Week 1 gives Roberts and his teammates their first chance to play in a game together. Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots will be the team's first true test this season.
"Yeah, most definitely starting to pick up on it because it's getting close to week one, so you need to start putting these tools in so then our defensive guys can use it to our advantage and stuff like that. I mean, you seen a little sprinkle in a San Francisco 49ers game when [Jeremy] Chinn is able to be the best player he can be by cheating up, showing a little something something, and then he's out of that, and being able to make a big turnover and stuff like that," Roberts said.
"And one thing about this league is it's about who can get that ball and stuff like that. So defensively, if we can continue to get that ball, continually create plays no matter who's getting the turnover, we're going to be able to be a successful defense in this upcoming season."
